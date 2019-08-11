Trust Investment Advisors Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.3% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $1,701,899,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 26,075.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,548,000 after buying an additional 1,280,570 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 673.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,400,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,263,000 after buying an additional 1,219,620 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,441,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,521,850,000 after buying an additional 720,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,097,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,498,000 after buying an additional 648,434 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.09 on Friday, hitting $274.95. 3,237,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,613. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.61. The company has a market cap of $284.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $283.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,844,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total transaction of $6,473,367.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,054,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,413,849,218.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,621 shares of company stock valued at $50,148,475. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.80.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

