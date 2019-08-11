Trust Investment Advisors Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Trust Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines comprises 1.6% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,153.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $3,151,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 267,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,862,163.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $395,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,288 shares of company stock worth $5,753,311. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DAL traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,714,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,859. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

