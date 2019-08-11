Trust Investment Advisors Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up 2.3% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,949,000 after purchasing an additional 195,817 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,801. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $78.67 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.61.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. ValuEngine cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.65.

In related news, SVP John P. Ordus sold 10,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,141,659.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,680.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,933 shares of company stock worth $6,865,486. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

