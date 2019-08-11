Trust Investment Advisors Has $786,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in FedEx by 4.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 76,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 7.4% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in FedEx by 23.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 19,898 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,889 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FDX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $175.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.13. 1,133,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.65. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $150.68 and a one year high of $259.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

