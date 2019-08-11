Trust Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in State Street were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STT. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 3,180.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.96. 2,360,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,369. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.47. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $90.20.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. State Street’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De bought 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,468.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $199,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

