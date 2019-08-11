Trust Investment Advisors Sells 1,350 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 263.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,306,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $209,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,640 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 427.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,732,966 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $109,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,322 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,667,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $674,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,529,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $786,522,000 after acquiring an additional 834,241 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,460,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $92,417,000 after acquiring an additional 632,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBA. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.79. 2,374,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $34.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

