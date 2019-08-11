Trust Investment Advisors Sells 625 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,060 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $30,296,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 4,147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 481,583 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 470,246 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 358.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,022 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $25,841,000 after purchasing an additional 466,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 4,386.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,500 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 221,452 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 385,193 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 216,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CGC traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 3.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.54. Canopy Growth Corp has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 12.32.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.06 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 304.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.76 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

