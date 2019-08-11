TTC (TTC) Price Tops $0.0508 on Exchanges

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last week, TTC has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One TTC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, BitForex and Bibox. TTC has a total market capitalization of $17.11 million and approximately $260,612.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.53 or 0.04398802 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00044194 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000990 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 794,068,002 coins and its circulating supply is 337,042,846 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bibox, IDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

