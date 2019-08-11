Tuttle Tactical Management Buys 6,998 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.8% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,424 shares of company stock worth $3,548,173 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.60. 2,588,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,664,127. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.53 and a 1-year high of $135.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

