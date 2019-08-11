Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

“In a difficult quarter for mortgage REITs, TWO had strong results. TWO shares currently trade at 0.93x book value. Our price target of $15 equates to 1.06x book value (versus 1.08x previously), which is in inline with the average P/BV multiple of high-quality mortgage REITs. TWO remains our top mortgage REIT pick, because of: (1) its best-in-class, long-term interest rate risk management, including use of MSRs; (2) its attractive dividend yield (currently 12.1%); and (3) its long-term record of preserving book value.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

TWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

TWO traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.48. 2,313,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,293. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.06.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 57.33%. The business had revenue of $68.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 268.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 143,856 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 416.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 28,757 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,788,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

