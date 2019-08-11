U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $73.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%.

Shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 36,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,180. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.21. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.41.

PRTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barrington Research set a $5.00 target price on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, VP Alfredo Gomez acquired 69,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $67,004.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Kanen acquired 247,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $240,182.67. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,308.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 906,612 shares of company stock valued at $899,923 in the last ninety days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

