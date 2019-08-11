U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.87-2.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.54.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.37. 81,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,548. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.34. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $135.01.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.75%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 19,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $2,370,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

