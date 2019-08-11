Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

UBNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Ubiquiti Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Ubiquiti Networks in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an underweight rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.50.

NASDAQ:UBNT traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.95. 832,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,020. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.94. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.28. Ubiquiti Networks has a 1-year low of $79.99 and a 1-year high of $174.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Ubiquiti Networks had a return on equity of 152.60% and a net margin of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $286.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Ubiquiti Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Ubiquiti Networks’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,518 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti Networks by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 28,965 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Ubiquiti Networks by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti Networks by 47,525.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It focuses on three principal technologies, including high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for home and personal use. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

