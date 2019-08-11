Ultiledger (ULT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.17 Million

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Ultiledger has a market cap of $19.32 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultiledger has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Ultiledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges including Bytex and CoinEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00261325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.47 or 0.01267135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00020777 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00094492 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 639,524,862 tokens. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io.

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

Ultiledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

