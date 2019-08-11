UMB Bank N A MO Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. North American Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 284,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,259,653 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.06. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

