UMB Bank N A MO Has $7.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000.

IGIB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.52. 623,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,304. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $57.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.92.

