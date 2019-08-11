UMB Bank N A MO Has $9.22 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Catamount Wealth Management raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 525.0% during the first quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 161.0% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,215. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

Shares of USB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.79. 5,184,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,391,824. The company has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.