UMB Bank N A MO Sells 6,100 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO owned about 0.25% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $13,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of IJT stock traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $179.36. 49,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,130. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.64. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $209.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

