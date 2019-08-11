UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €12.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UCG. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.30 ($15.47) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €14.60 ($16.98).

UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a fifty-two week high of €18.38 ($21.37).

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

