Unilever (NYSE:UN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever is one of the world’s largest consumer products companies. They produce and market a wide range of foods, home and personal care products. Their leading brands include Dove, Lipton, Magnum, Omo and Rama. They are the number one producer of frozen foods in Europe, They are also a leader in the branded olive oil category the most important brand being Bertolli. They are the largest seller of packet tea in the world through our Lipton and Brooke Bond brands. “

Get Unilever alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE UN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,547. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.97. The firm has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UN. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,461,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,534,000 after buying an additional 595,393 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its position in shares of Unilever by 5,374.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,845,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,908 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,462,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,559,000 after purchasing an additional 235,310 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,711,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,900,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,359,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,244,000 after purchasing an additional 70,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unilever (UN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.