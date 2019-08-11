United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

UPS stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

