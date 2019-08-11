United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Price Down 4.9%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)’s stock price fell 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $12.11, 13,584,800 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 11,407,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

Several research firms recently commented on X. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.64 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.27%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 3.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,246,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after buying an additional 69,839 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter worth approximately $3,213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 25.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

