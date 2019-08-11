United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Position Reduced by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA trimmed its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises approximately 2.4% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $144.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.83. The company has a market cap of $113.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

