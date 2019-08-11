United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $824,350,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 170.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,972,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,055,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,517 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 13,200.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,667 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 12,791.8% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 942,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 935,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UTX shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

UTX traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $131.24. 2,287,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.83. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.48 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

