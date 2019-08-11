UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $295.06.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.63. 2,322,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650,393. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94. The company has a market cap of $234.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,540,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $7,963,620 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,686 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 123,588 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,788,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,849,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,669,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,907,043,000 after buying an additional 288,199 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

