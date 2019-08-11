UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,352 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.9% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $37,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $320.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.06.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $2,419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,569.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,620. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,393. The stock has a market cap of $234.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.