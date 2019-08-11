UNIVERSAL CASH (UCASH) Achieves Market Cap of $5.91 Million

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded up 53.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last week, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. UNIVERSAL CASH has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $689.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including C2CX, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00261583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.34 or 0.01256857 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00020748 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00094373 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH was first traded on September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. The official website for UNIVERSAL CASH is u.cash. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash.

Buying and Selling UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Exrates, YoBit and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIVERSAL CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

