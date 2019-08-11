Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $188-198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.47 million.

Universal Electronics stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.21.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.11 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Sidoti raised Universal Electronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. B. Riley set a $53.00 price objective on Universal Electronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Universal Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other news, insider David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,164.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Menno Koopmans sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,557.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,267.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

