Ursa Fund Management LLC Purchases New Shares in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 184,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,857,000. LyondellBasell Industries comprises about 1.0% of Ursa Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ursa Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of LyondellBasell Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 58,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Bell Bank grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 41,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,188 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,260,000. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 95,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $75.42. 2,302,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $73.94 and a one year high of $116.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Citigroup began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price objective on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

