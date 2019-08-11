USDQ Market Cap Achieves $5.51 Million (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One USDQ token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and $142,903.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDQ has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ's total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,508,753 tokens. USDQ's official message board is blog.platinum.fund. USDQ's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund.

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

