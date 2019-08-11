Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTMD traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.50. 6,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,275. The firm has a market cap of $364.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.17. Utah Medical Products has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $102.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 312.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 428.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the second quarter worth $76,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 8,100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

