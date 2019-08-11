UTRUST Price Hits $0.0278 on Exchanges (UTK)

UTRUST (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. UTRUST has a total market capitalization of $12.52 million and approximately $525,167.00 worth of UTRUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UTRUST token can currently be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Huobi and HitBTC. In the last seven days, UTRUST has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UTRUST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00262044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.02 or 0.01270585 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021072 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00096004 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000430 BTC.

About UTRUST

UTRUST’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. UTRUST’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. UTRUST’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UTRUST is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UTRUST is medium.com/@UTRUST. The official website for UTRUST is utrust.com.

UTRUST Token Trading

UTRUST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTRUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTRUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UTRUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UTRUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UTRUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.