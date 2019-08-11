V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,702 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 43,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $47.32. 11,859,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,226,683. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40. The firm has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $145,771.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.34.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

