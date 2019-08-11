V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.2% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Home Depot from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gabelli downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.78.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.02. 2,630,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,831. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.20. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $219.30. The company has a market capitalization of $232.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at $98,227,090.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $1,652,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

