ValuEngine Lowers Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASUR. Zacks Investment Research cut Asure Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Get Asure Software alerts:

ASUR traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,751. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.77.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 16,846 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 34,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weber Alan W acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.