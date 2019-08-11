ValuEngine Lowers Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KNDI. BidaskClub raised Kandi Technologies Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. TheStreet lowered Kandi Technologies Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ KNDI traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $4.97. 444,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,273. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $9.23.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%.

In related news, CEO Xiaoming Hu acquired 122,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $579,652.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNDI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

