ValuEngine Lowers New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic to $73.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $125.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.08.

NYSE:NEWR traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $63.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,323. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -203.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.04. New Relic has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $113.34.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.73 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $1,363,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Erica Schultz sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $371,017.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,834.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,950 shares of company stock valued at $17,491,613 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

