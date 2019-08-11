VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Shares Purchased by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,219 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 5.7% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.54% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $17,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 66,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 55,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 72,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ANGL traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $28.89. 133,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,149. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $29.55.

