Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments Inc.

Dfpg Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,291 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthNavi Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,559,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $139,681,000. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 39,629,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,684,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,777 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,506,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,527,000 after purchasing an additional 980,941 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $44.19.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

