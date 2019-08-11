Veritaseum Price Hits $17.17 on Top Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for $17.17 or 0.00150645 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Tokenomy and Fatbtc. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $36.91 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00264714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.08 or 0.01281623 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00021346 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00096066 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Tokenomy, Fatbtc and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

