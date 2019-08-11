Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter. Vermillion had a negative return on equity of 197.60% and a negative net margin of 370.83%.

Shares of VRML stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.60. 981,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,350. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Vermillion has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.57.

In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Valerie Barber Palmieri acquired 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,450.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,042,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,300 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Vermillion Company Profile

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

