Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) will post sales of $8.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.80 million and the lowest is $8.20 million. Veru posted sales of $5.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $29.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.10 million to $30.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $34.44 million, with estimates ranging from $32.13 million to $36.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Veru had a negative net margin of 59.68% and a negative return on equity of 50.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on VERU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.

In other news, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,400. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veru by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 115,506 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Veru during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veru by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VERU traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 376,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,667. Veru has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $133.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

