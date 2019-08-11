Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.53.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

VKTX stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.36 million, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 216,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 35,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

See Also: Balanced Fund

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.