Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,262,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,687,000 after buying an additional 112,038 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 283,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 184,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after buying an additional 32,260 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

JJSF stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $186.43. The company had a trading volume of 87,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,666. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $138.40 and a 1 year high of $191.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.40.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Consumer Edge raised J & J Snack Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, insider Gerald B. Shreiber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total value of $4,536,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.