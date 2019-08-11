Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.1% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 20.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $248,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Levine sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.58, for a total value of $134,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,300 shares of company stock worth $3,300,870. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.51. 51,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $123.50 and a 1 year high of $171.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.27.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on RBC Bearings to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

