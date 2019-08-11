Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 97.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,577.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 367.6% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $198,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $49,361.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,679 shares of company stock valued at $868,556. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.44. 470,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,423. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.67. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.28 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.55. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.36.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

