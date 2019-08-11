Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.32 Million Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 83.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.11% of Encore Wire worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WIRE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 377.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

WIRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti upgraded Encore Wire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.27. The stock had a trading volume of 49,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.43. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $61.68.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $336.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.42 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.