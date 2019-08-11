Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.37 Million Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 105.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,770,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 148.3% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 32,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 19,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

COOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

COOP stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 470,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.95. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.10 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 52.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.