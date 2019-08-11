Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.44 Million Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of Otter Tail worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 55.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 17.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTTR stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.58. The company had a trading volume of 51,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $54.51.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.20 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OTTR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otter Tail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

