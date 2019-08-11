Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 19,300 Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 211.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Zscaler from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on Zscaler from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Zscaler from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $94,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,848 shares of company stock valued at $35,397,219. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,188. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -274.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.